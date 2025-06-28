RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE – Palavas-les-Flots 28 juin 2025 07:00

Hérault

RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE  rive droite Palavas-les-Flots Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-28
fin : 2025-06-28

Date(s) :
2025-06-28

10h30

Ramassage de déchets

Plage de l’Hôtel de Ville

En partenariat avec DITEP Bourneville

Événement Urgence Mer Propre

Ouvert à tous

Infos www.oceanprotectionfrance.com ou 07 67 83 26 46
rive droite
Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie   oceanprotection34@gmail.com

English :

10h30

Garbage collection

Hôtel de Ville Beach

In partnership with DITEP Bourneville

Clean Sea Emergency » event

Open to all

Info: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com or 07 67 83 26 46

German :

10h30

Müll sammeln

Strand des Rathauses

In Partnerschaft mit DITEP Bourneville

Veranstaltung « Urgence Mer Clean » (Notfall Sauberes Meer)

Offen für alle

Infos: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com oder 07 67 83 26 46

Italiano :

10h30

Raccolta dei rifiuti

Spiaggia dell’Hôtel de Ville

In collaborazione con DITEP Bourneville

Evento « Emergenza mare pulito

Aperto a tutti

Informazioni: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com o 07 67 83 26 46

Espanol :

10h30

Recogida de basuras

Playa del Hôtel de Ville

En colaboración con DITEP Bourneville

Evento « Emergencia Mar Limpio

Abierto a todos

Información: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com o 07 67 83 26 46

L’événement RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE Palavas-les-Flots a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par 34 OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS