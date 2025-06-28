RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE – Palavas-les-Flots 28 juin 2025 07:00
Hérault
RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE rive droite Palavas-les-Flots Hérault
10h30
Ramassage de déchets
Plage de l’Hôtel de Ville
En partenariat avec DITEP Bourneville
Événement Urgence Mer Propre
Ouvert à tous
Infos www.oceanprotectionfrance.com ou 07 67 83 26 46
rive droite
Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie oceanprotection34@gmail.com
English :
10h30
Garbage collection
Hôtel de Ville Beach
In partnership with DITEP Bourneville
Clean Sea Emergency » event
Open to all
Info: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com or 07 67 83 26 46
German :
10h30
Müll sammeln
Strand des Rathauses
In Partnerschaft mit DITEP Bourneville
Veranstaltung « Urgence Mer Clean » (Notfall Sauberes Meer)
Offen für alle
Infos: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com oder 07 67 83 26 46
Italiano :
10h30
Raccolta dei rifiuti
Spiaggia dell’Hôtel de Ville
In collaborazione con DITEP Bourneville
Evento « Emergenza mare pulito
Aperto a tutti
Informazioni: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com o 07 67 83 26 46
Espanol :
10h30
Recogida de basuras
Playa del Hôtel de Ville
En colaboración con DITEP Bourneville
Evento « Emergencia Mar Limpio
Abierto a todos
Información: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com o 07 67 83 26 46
L’événement RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE Palavas-les-Flots a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par 34 OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS