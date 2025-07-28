RANDO À LA JOURNÉE SUR LES CRÊTES LAJO Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole

RANDO À LA JOURNÉE SUR LES CRÊTES LAJO Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole lundi 28 juillet 2025.

Gratuit

Début : 2025-07-28 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-28 18:00:00

2025-07-28

L’association Nature & Culture de Lajo présente:

Animations Gratuites et Tombola!

Céramiques , bijoux, créations de cartes, photographie, sculptures sur bronze…

Tous les jours de 10h30 à 18h.

Vernissage lundi 28 juillet à 18h .

Lajo Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole 48120 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 45 67 90 99

English :

The Nature & Culture association of Lajo presents:

Free animations and Tombola!

Ceramics, jewelry, card-making, photography, bronze sculptures…

Every day from 10:30 am to 6 pm.

German :

Der Verein Natur & Kultur von Lajo präsentiert:

Kostenlose Unterhaltung und Tombola!

Keramik, Schmuck, Kartengestaltung, Fotografie, Bronzeskulpturen…

Täglich von 10:30 bis 18:00 Uhr.

Italiano :

L’Associazione Natura e Cultura Lajo presenta:

Attività gratuite e lotteria!

Ceramica, gioielli, cartomanzia, fotografia, sculture in bronzo…

Tutti i giorni dalle 10.30 alle 18.00.

Espanol :

La Asociación Naturaleza y Cultura del Lajo presenta:

Actividades gratuitas y ¡sorteo!

Cerámica, bisutería, tarjetería, fotografía, esculturas en bronce…

Todos los días de 10.30 a 18 h.

