Informations pratiques

Casteil

RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MARTIN DU CANIGOU

Casteil Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 08:30:00

fin : 2026-07-22 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-22

Randonnée paisible et ombragée qui monte par un sentier mouvementé au cœur d’une hêtraie sapinière jusqu’à la remarquable Abbaye de Saint Martin. Ce petit joyau de l’art roman des Pyrénées, niché dans la montagne dominant les gorges de Cady, nous transporte en un instant au XIe siècle, avant de redescendre à Casteil.

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Casteil 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44

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English :

A peaceful, shaded hike that winds its way up a winding trail through a beech and fir forest to the remarkable Abbey of Saint Martin. This little gem of Pyrenean Romanesque art, nestled in the mountains overlooking the Cady Gorges, instantly transports us back to the 11th century, before we head back down to Casteil.

L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MARTIN DU CANIGOU Casteil a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO