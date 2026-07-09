UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Taurinya

RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE EN FORET VERS LES VESTIGES MINIERS DU SALVER Taurinya

lundi 10 août 2026 · Taurinya

RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE EN FORET VERS LES VESTIGES MINIERS DU SALVER Taurinya

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 10 août 2026
Fin
lundi 10 août 2026
Heure de début
08:30:00
Ville
66500 Taurinya
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
22 22 22 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Taurinya

RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE EN FORET VERS LES VESTIGES MINIERS DU SALVER

Taurinya Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-10 08:30:00
fin : 2026-08-10 12:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-10

Plongeons dans la forêt, à la rencontre des nombreux vestiges témoignant de la fascinante histoire de l’exploitation minière qui a façonné et façonne encore la montagne sacrée catalane. Dénivelé 240 m / Circuit de 4 km environ / Niveau facile
Départ de Taurinya.
  .

Taurinya 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let’s delve into the heart of the forest to discover the many remnants that bear witness to the fascinating history of mining—a history that has shaped, and continues to shape, Catalonia’s sacred mountain. Elevation gain: 240 m / Trail length: approximately 4 km / Easy level
Starting point: Taurinya.

L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE EN FORET VERS LES VESTIGES MINIERS DU SALVER Taurinya a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

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