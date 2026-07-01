Informations pratiques

Nohèdes

RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE CAMI RAMADER DANS LA VALLEE DE NOHEDES

Nohèdes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-25 08:30:00

fin : 2026-07-25 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-25

A partir du typique village de Nohèdes perché sur la Solana, nous marcherons à flanc de montagne, comme lors des transhumances, sur un chemin ancestral entouré de la flore et de la faune méditerranéennes par le col de Marsal et jusqu’au pied du pic de la Serra, avec de magnifiques panoramas sur la plaine du Roussillon, le Madres et le Mont Coronat.

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Nohèdes 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44

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English :

Starting from the picturesque village of Nohèdes, perched on the Solana, we’ll hike along the mountainside—just as herders did during the transhumance—on an ancient trail surrounded by Mediterranean flora and faunathrough the Col de Marsal and on to the foot of the Pic de la Serra, with magnificent panoramic views of the Roussillon plain, the Madres, and Mont Coronat.

L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE CAMI RAMADER DANS LA VALLEE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO