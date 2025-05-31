RANDO DÎNATOIRE – Vibraye, 31 mai 2025 18:00, Vibraye.
Sarthe
RANDO DÎNATOIRE Départ salle des Fêtes Vibraye Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-31 18:00:00
fin : 2025-05-31
Date(s) :
2025-05-31
Organisé par l’USV Foot
.
Départ salle des Fêtes
Vibraye 72320 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 21 91 94 61
English :
Organized by the USV Foot
German :
Organisiert von USV Foot
Italiano :
Organizzato dall’USV Foot
Espanol :
Organizado por USV Foot
L’événement RANDO DÎNATOIRE Vibraye a été mis à jour le 2025-05-14 par Bureau d’information touristique de Vibraye