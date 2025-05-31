RANDO DÎNATOIRE – Vibraye, 31 mai 2025 18:00, Vibraye.

Sarthe

RANDO DÎNATOIRE  Départ salle des Fêtes Vibraye Sarthe

Début : 2025-05-31 18:00:00
Organisé par l’USV Foot
Départ salle des Fêtes
Vibraye 72320 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 21 91 94 61 

English :

Organized by the USV Foot

German :

Organisiert von USV Foot

Italiano :

Organizzato dall’USV Foot

Espanol :

Organizado por USV Foot

L’événement RANDO DÎNATOIRE Vibraye a été mis à jour le 2025-05-14 par Bureau d’information touristique de Vibraye