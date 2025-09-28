Rando Gourmande à Ginouillac Ginouillac

Ginouillac Lot

Marche gourmande à Ginouillac Deux parcours sont proposés, 11km ou 6,5 km, suivis d’un goûter gourmand aux accents locaux.

Ginouillac 46300 Lot Occitanie +33 6 71 25 92 12 animationcaussequercy@gmail.com

English :

Gourmet walk in Ginouillac: Two routes are proposed, 11km or 6.5km, followed by a gourmet snack with local accents.

German :

Gourmetwanderung in Ginouillac: Es werden zwei Strecken angeboten, 11 km oder 6,5 km, gefolgt von einem Gourmet-Imbiss mit lokalen Akzenten.

Italiano :

Passeggiata gastronomica a Ginouillac: sono disponibili due percorsi, 11 km o 6,5 km, seguiti da uno spuntino gastronomico dal sapore locale.

Espanol :

Paseo gastronómico en Ginouillac: Dos recorridos disponibles, 11 km o 6,5 km, seguidos de un tentempié gastronómico con sabor local.

