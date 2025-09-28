Rando Gourmande à Ginouillac Ginouillac
Rando Gourmande à Ginouillac Ginouillac dimanche 28 septembre 2025.
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Début : 2025-09-28 14:30:00
fin : 2025-09-28 18:30:00
2025-09-28
Marche gourmande à Ginouillac Deux parcours sont proposés, 11km ou 6,5 km, suivis d’un goûter gourmand aux accents locaux.
Ginouillac 46300 Lot Occitanie +33 6 71 25 92 12 animationcaussequercy@gmail.com
English :
Gourmet walk in Ginouillac: Two routes are proposed, 11km or 6.5km, followed by a gourmet snack with local accents.
German :
Gourmetwanderung in Ginouillac: Es werden zwei Strecken angeboten, 11 km oder 6,5 km, gefolgt von einem Gourmet-Imbiss mit lokalen Akzenten.
Italiano :
Passeggiata gastronomica a Ginouillac: sono disponibili due percorsi, 11 km o 6,5 km, seguiti da uno spuntino gastronomico dal sapore locale.
Espanol :
Paseo gastronómico en Ginouillac: Dos recorridos disponibles, 11 km o 6,5 km, seguidos de un tentempié gastronómico con sabor local.
