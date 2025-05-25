Rando, marche et VTT – Leuhan, 25 mai 2025 07:30, Leuhan.

Finistère

Rando, marche et VTT

Début : 2025-05-25 07:30:00
Dimanche 25 mai à partir de 07h30 au stade municipal de Leuhan

> VTT: 18 (famille) 28 35 42 km
> Marche: 6 11 15 km   .

stade municipal
Leuhan 29390 Finistère Bretagne  

