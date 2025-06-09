Rando-Moselle Découverte du GR de Pays section Lutzelbourg-Dabo – Lutzelbourg, 9 juin 2025 09:30, Lutzelbourg.

Moselle

Rando-Moselle Découverte du GR de Pays section Lutzelbourg-Dabo Lutzelbourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-06-09 09:30:00

fin : 2025-06-09 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-09

Découverte d’une section du nouveau GR de Pays Erckmann Chatrian (Lutzelbourg-Dabo). Randonnée difficile de 23 km qui s’adresse aux randonneurs confirmés de plus de 15 ans. Repas tiré du sac. Le port de chaussures de randonnée est recommandé. Le retour se fera en bus pour rejoindre Lutzelbourg depuis Dabo. Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud ou https://tinyurl.com/25qqq3va . Billet non remboursable non échangeable.Adultes

5 .

Lutzelbourg 57820 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr

English :

Discover a section of the new Erckmann Chatrian GR de Pays (Lutzelbourg-Dabo). A challenging 23 km hike for experienced hikers over 15. Packed lunch. Hiking boots are recommended. Return by bus from Dabo to Lutzelbourg. Registration at the Sarrebourg Moselle Sud Tourist Office or https://tinyurl.com/25qqq3va . Ticket non-refundable non-exchangeable.

German :

Entdeckung eines Abschnitts des neuen GR de Pays Erckmann Chatrian (Lutzelbourg-Dabo). Anspruchsvolle Wanderung von 23 km, die sich an erfahrene Wanderer ab 15 Jahren richtet. Mahlzeit aus dem Rucksack. Das Tragen von Wanderschuhen wird empfohlen. Die Rückfahrt erfolgt mit dem Bus, der von Dabo aus nach Lutzelbourg fährt. Anmeldung beim Office de Tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud oder https://tinyurl.com/25qqq3va . Ticket nicht erstattbar nicht umtauschbar.

Italiano :

Scoprite un tratto del nuovo GR de Pays Erckmann Chatrian (Lutzelbourg-Dabo). Una passeggiata impegnativa di 23 km per escursionisti esperti dai 15 anni in su. Pranzo al sacco. Si consigliano scarponi da trekking. Ritorno in autobus da Dabo a Lutzelbourg. Iscrizioni presso l’Ufficio del Turismo di Sarrebourg Moselle Sud o su https://tinyurl.com/25qqq3va. Biglietto non rimborsabile non sostituibile.

Espanol :

Descubra un tramo del nuevo GR de Pays Erckmann Chatrian (Lutzelbourg-Dabo). Recorrido exigente de 23 km para excursionistas experimentados a partir de 15 años. Almuerzo para llevar. Se recomienda llevar botas de montaña. Regreso en autobús de Dabo a Lutzelbourg. Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo de Sarrebourg Moselle Sud o en https://tinyurl.com/25qqq3va . Billete no reembolsable no canjeable.

