Découverte d’une section du nouveau GR de Pays Erckmann Chatrian (Oberhof-Lutzelbourg). Guidé par le Club Vosgien Phalsbourg-Lutzelbourg. Randonnée de difficulté moyenne de 16 km qui s’adresse aux randonneurs confirmés de plus de 15 ans. Repas tiré du sac. Le port de bonnes chaussures est recommandé. Le départ se fera au Monuments aux Morts de Lutzelbourg, où un bus emmènera les participants vers Oberhof pour débuter la randonnée. Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud ou https://tinyurl.com/2cm6eh2m . Billet non remboursable non échangeable.Tout public

Lutzelbourg 57820 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr

English :

Discover a section of the new Erckmann Chatrian GR de Pays (Oberhof-Lutzelbourg). Guided by Club Vosgien Phalsbourg-Lutzelbourg. A medium-difficulty 16 km hike for experienced hikers over 15. Packed lunch. Good shoes are recommended. Departure from the Monuments aux Morts in Lutzelbourg, where a bus will take participants to Oberhof to start the hike. Registration at the Sarrebourg Moselle Sud Tourist Office or https://tinyurl.com/2cm6eh2m . Ticket non-refundable non-exchangeable.

German :

Entdeckung eines Abschnitts des neuen GR de Pays Erckmann Chatrian (Oberhof-Lutzelbourg). Geführt vom Club Vosgien Phalsbourg-Lutzelbourg. Mittelschwere Wanderung von 16 km, die sich an erfahrene Wanderer ab 15 Jahren richtet. Mahlzeit aus dem Rucksack. Das Tragen von gutem Schuhwerk wird empfohlen. Der Start erfolgt am Monuments aux Morts von Lutzelbourg, wo ein Bus die Teilnehmer nach Oberhof bringt, um die Wanderung zu beginnen. Anmeldung beim Office de Tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud oder https://tinyurl.com/2cm6eh2m . Ticket nicht erstattbar nicht umtauschbar.

Italiano :

Scoprite un tratto del nuovo GR de Pays Erckmann Chatrian (Oberhof-Lutzelbourg). Guidati dal Club Vosgien Phalsbourg-Lutzelbourg. Un’escursione di 16 km moderatamente impegnativa per escursionisti esperti dai 15 anni in su. Pranzo al sacco. Si consigliano buone calzature. Partenza dai Monuments aux Morts di Lutzelbourg, dove un autobus porterà i partecipanti a Oberhof per iniziare la passeggiata. Iscrizioni presso l’Ufficio del turismo di Sarrebourg Moselle Sud o su https://tinyurl.com/2cm6eh2m. Biglietto non rimborsabile non scambiabile.

Espanol :

Descubra un tramo del nuevo GR de Pays Erckmann Chatrian (Oberhof-Lutzelbourg). Guiado por el Club Vosgien Phalsbourg-Lutzelbourg. Recorrido de 16 km moderadamente exigente para excursionistas experimentados a partir de 15 años. Almuerzo para llevar. Se recomienda llevar buen calzado. Salida de los Monuments aux Morts en Lutzelbourg, donde un autobús llevará a los participantes a Oberhof para comenzar la caminata. Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo de Sarrebourg Moselle Sud o en https://tinyurl.com/2cm6eh2m . Billete no reembolsable no canjeable.

L’événement Rando-Moselle Découverte du GR de Pays section Oberhof-Lutzelbourg Lutzelbourg a été mis à jour le 2025-05-22 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG