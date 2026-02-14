RANDO NUIT, La Trinité, La Trinité

RANDO NUIT Mardi 17 février, 18h15 La Trinité Martinique

Inscription jusqu’au 16 février 15h / Tarif : Licencier Osons Découvrir : 7€ / Non licencier Osons Découvrir 9€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-02-17T23:15:00+01:00 – 2026-02-18T01:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-02-17T23:15:00+01:00 – 2026-02-18T01:30:00+01:00

La Trinité Nord Martinique La Trinité 97220 Martinique Martinique 0696 24 55 94 / 0696 78 77 20
Randonnée nocturne de niveau 1 / parcours 7 km env / Tartane – Trinité avec l’association Osons découvrir / Rendez-vous parking station