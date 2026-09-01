Rando Party Complexe Gabriel Peronnet Le Vernet
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Complexe Gabriel Peronnet · Le Vernet
Informations pratiques
Le Vernet
Rando Party
Complexe Gabriel Peronnet 23 rue des Grands Champs Le Vernet Allier
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 10 EUR
suivants les circuits
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 08:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 15:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
Journée rando pour tous les publics sur 4 circuits balisés (7 / 14 / 22 / 32 km) avec ravitaillements.
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Complexe Gabriel Peronnet 23 rue des Grands Champs Le Vernet 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes vichyrando@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Hiking day for all ages and skill levels, featuring 4 marked trails (7 / 14 / 22 / 32 km) with refreshment stations.
L’événement Rando Party Le Vernet a été mis à jour le 2026-09-06 par Vichy Destinations