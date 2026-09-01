UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Le Vernet

Rando Party Complexe Gabriel Peronnet Le Vernet

dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Complexe Gabriel Peronnet · Le Vernet

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
08:00:00
Lieu
Complexe Gabriel Peronnet
Adresse
23 rue des Grands Champs
Ville
03200 Le Vernet
Département
Allier
Tarif
4 4 10 suivants les circuits

Le Vernet

Rando Party

Complexe Gabriel Peronnet 23 rue des Grands Champs Le Vernet Allier

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 10 EUR

suivants les circuits

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 08:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 15:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-20

Journée rando pour tous les publics sur 4 circuits balisés (7 / 14 / 22 / 32 km) avec ravitaillements.
  .

Complexe Gabriel Peronnet 23 rue des Grands Champs Le Vernet 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes   vichyrando@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Hiking day for all ages and skill levels, featuring 4 marked trails (7 / 14 / 22 / 32 km) with refreshment stations.

L’événement Rando Party Le Vernet a été mis à jour le 2026-09-06 par Vichy Destinations

À voir aussi à Le Vernet (Allier)