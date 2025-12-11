RANDO RAQUETTES NOCTURNE DANS LE LUCHONNAIS BUREAU DES GUIDES Bagnères-de-Luchon

RANDO RAQUETTES NOCTURNE DANS LE LUCHONNAIS

BUREAU DES GUIDES 66 Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 38 – 38 – EUR

38

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-14 17:00:00

fin : 2026-01-16 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-14 2026-01-16

Depuis un sommet accessible au plus grand nombre, venez profiter des lumières incroyables que dessinent les derniers rayons de soleil.

Vous randonnerez pendant 1 heure et demie, environ, afin de gravir un sommet facile qui vous permettra de profiter d’un panorama à 360°, et de la magie du coucher de soleil.

La redescente se fera au clair de lune, à la lueur des étoiles ou à la lumière de nos lampes frontales.

Balade accessible à tous à partir de 7 ans.

Matériel inclus raquettes, bâtons, lampe frontale. 38 .

BUREAU DES GUIDES 66 Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 89 56 08 info@bureau-guides-luchon.com

English :

From a summit accessible to all, come and enjoy the incredible light created by the last rays of sunshine.

L’événement RANDO RAQUETTES NOCTURNE DANS LE LUCHONNAIS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-12-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE