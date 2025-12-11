RANDO RAQUETTES NOCTURNE DANS LE LUCHONNAIS BUREAU DES GUIDES Bagnères-de-Luchon
RANDO RAQUETTES NOCTURNE DANS LE LUCHONNAIS BUREAU DES GUIDES Bagnères-de-Luchon mercredi 4 février 2026.
RANDO RAQUETTES NOCTURNE DANS LE LUCHONNAIS
BUREAU DES GUIDES 66 Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 38 – 38 – EUR
38
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-04 17:00:00
fin : 2026-02-06 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-04 2026-02-06
Depuis un sommet accessible au plus grand nombre, venez profiter des lumières incroyables que dessinent les derniers rayons de soleil.
Vous randonnerez pendant 1 heure et demie, environ, afin de gravir un sommet facile qui vous permettra de profiter d’un panorama à 360°, et de la magie du coucher de soleil.
La redescente se fera au clair de lune, à la lueur des étoiles ou à la lumière de nos lampes frontales.
Balade accessible à tous à partir de 7 ans.
Matériel inclus raquettes, bâtons, lampe frontale. 38 .
BUREAU DES GUIDES 66 Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 89 56 08 info@bureau-guides-luchon.com
English :
From a summit accessible to all, come and enjoy the incredible light created by the last rays of sunshine.
L’événement RANDO RAQUETTES NOCTURNE DANS LE LUCHONNAIS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-12-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE