RANDO TELETHON AVEC TAILL AVENTURE

Lunas Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-30

fin : 2025-11-30

Date(s) :

2025-11-30

Randonnée caritative proposée par le Taill’Aventure au profit du téléthon.

Animation ouverte aux randonneurs, joëlettes, coureurs, canicross…

Randonnée caritative proposée par le Taill’Aventure au profit du téléthon.

Animation ouverte aux randonneurs, joëlettes, coureurs, canicross…

dès 10h Inscriptions à la salle des fêtes de Lunas avec petit café de bienvenue.

Ravito sur le parcours.

Vente de pommes, coffrets de vins, etc.

Participation 5 €.

Renseignements 06 67 26 13 77. .

Lunas 34650 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 67 26 13 77

English :

Charity hike organized by Taill’Aventure in aid of the Telethon.

Activities open to hikers, joëlettes, runners, canicross…

German :

Wohltätigkeitswanderung, die von Taill’Aventure zugunsten des Telethon angeboten wird.

Animation offen für Wanderer, Joëletten, Läufer, Canicross…

Italiano :

Camminata di beneficenza organizzata da Taill’Aventure a favore di Telethon.

Attività aperte a escursionisti, atleti, corridori, canicross…

Espanol :

Marcha benéfica organizada por Taill’Aventure en beneficio del Teletón.

Evento abierto a senderistas, joëlettes, corredores, canicross…

L’événement RANDO TELETHON AVEC TAILL AVENTURE Lunas a été mis à jour le 2025-11-07 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB