Rando Téléthon Bouhey
Rando Téléthon Bouhey dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Rando Téléthon
Mare de Bouhey (près du cimetière) Bouhey Côte-d’Or
Début : 2025-12-07 13:15:00
fin : 2025-12-07 17:00:00
Randonnée de 10 km (niveau facile) au profit du Téléthon, organisée par l’association Civry Rando Danse loisirs en partenariat avec l’Office de Tourisme Pouilly-Bligny. .
Mare de Bouhey (près du cimetière) Bouhey 21360 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 76 36 55 86
