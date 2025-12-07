Rando Téléthon Bouhey

Rando Téléthon Bouhey dimanche 7 décembre 2025.

Rando Téléthon

Mare de Bouhey (près du cimetière) Bouhey Côte-d’Or

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-07 13:15:00
fin : 2025-12-07 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-12-07

Randonnée de 10 km (niveau facile) au profit du Téléthon, organisée par l’association Civry Rando Danse loisirs en partenariat avec l’Office de Tourisme Pouilly-Bligny.   .

Mare de Bouhey (près du cimetière) Bouhey 21360 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 76 36 55 86 

English : Rando Téléthon

L’événement Rando Téléthon Bouhey a été mis à jour le 2025-11-27 par OT Pouilly Bligny