Rando Téléthon Montmoreau

Parking de la Tude Montmoreau Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Nous organisons le 6 décembre après-midi une déambulation dans les rues de Montmoreau au profit du téléthon.

.

Parking de la Tude Montmoreau 16190 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 87 45 78 47 randonnee.ajm@gmail.com

English : Rando Téléthon Montmoreau

We are organizing an afternoon walk on December 6th through the streets of Montmoreau in support of the Telethon.

L’événement Rando Téléthon Montmoreau Montmoreau a été mis à jour le 2025-12-02 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente