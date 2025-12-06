Rando Téléthon Montmoreau Montmoreau
Nous organisons le 6 décembre après-midi une déambulation dans les rues de Montmoreau au profit du téléthon.
Parking de la Tude Montmoreau 16190 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 87 45 78 47 randonnee.ajm@gmail.com
English : Rando Téléthon Montmoreau
We are organizing an afternoon walk on December 6th through the streets of Montmoreau in support of the Telethon.
