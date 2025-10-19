Rando Thi’Perche Thiron-Gardais

Rando Thi’Perche Thiron-Gardais dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

Rando Thi’Perche

Parking de l’Europe Thiron-Gardais Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-19 08:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 09:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-19

A l’occasion du festival d’Automne, retrouvez la rando Thi’Perche, une randonnée VTT ou pédestre.

Randonnée VTT circuits de 20, 33, 40 ou 50km

Randonnée pédestre circuits de 15 ou 19km

Départ libre entre 8h et 9h du parking de l’Europe

Inscription sur place 5€ plein tarif, 2€ pour de 14 ans

.

Parking de l’Europe Thiron-Gardais 28480 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 49 49 49

English :

To mark the Autumn Festival, join us for the Thi’Perche mountain bike or walking tour.

Mountain biking: 20, 33, 40 or 50km circuits

Hiking: 15 or 19km circuits

Free departure between 8am and 9am from the Europe parking lot

On-site registration: 5? full price, 2? for under 14s

German :

Anlässlich des Herbstfestivals finden Sie die Rando Thi’Perche, eine Mountainbike- oder Wandertour.

Mountainbike-Wanderung: Strecken von 20, 33, 40 oder 50 km

Wanderung: Strecken von 15 oder 19 km

Freie Abfahrt zwischen 8 und 9 Uhr vom Parkplatz Europa

Anmeldung vor Ort: 5 ? Vollpreis, 2 ? für Kinder unter 14 Jahren

Italiano :

In concomitanza con il Festival d’Autunno, partecipate al percorso in mountain bike e a piedi Thi’Perche.

Mountain bike: circuiti di 20, 33, 40 o 50 km

Escursioni a piedi: circuiti di 15 o 19 km

Partenza gratuita tra le 8.00 e le 9.00 dal parcheggio Europa

Iscrizione in loco: 5? intero, 2? per i minori di 14 anni

Espanol :

Coincidiendo con el Festival de Otoño, participe en la ruta de senderismo y bicicleta de montaña Thi’Perche.

Bicicleta de montaña: circuitos de 20, 33, 40 ó 50 km

Senderismo: circuitos de 15 o 19 km

Salida gratuita entre las 8h y las 9h desde el aparcamiento Europa

Inscripción in situ: 5? tarifa completa, 2? para menores de 14 años

L’événement Rando Thi’Perche Thiron-Gardais a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par OTs DU PERCHE