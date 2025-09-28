rando trail solidaire Coray

rando trail solidaire Coray dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

rando trail solidaire

Coray Finistère

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-09-28 08:00:00
fin : 2025-09-28

2025-09-28

Départs libres entre 8h et 11h
> 6€ (à partir de 12 ans)

circuits 5/10/15 km
circuit ludique   .

Coray 29370 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 60 12 03 89 

