rando trail solidaire Coray
rando trail solidaire Coray dimanche 28 septembre 2025.
rando trail solidaire
Coray Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-28 08:00:00
fin : 2025-09-28
Date(s) :
2025-09-28
Départs libres entre 8h et 11h
> 6€ (à partir de 12 ans)
circuits 5/10/15 km
circuit ludique .
Coray 29370 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 60 12 03 89
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement rando trail solidaire Coray a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par Bureau d’information touristique de Châteauneuf-du-Faou