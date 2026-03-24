Rando wine (domaine L. Bertrand) Domaine Lilian Bertrand Ozon

Rando wine (domaine L. Bertrand)

Domaine Lilian Bertrand 1085 Route des Vignes Ozon Ardèche

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-23 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-23

Date(s) :

2026-07-23

Une randonnée de difficulté moyenne (mais avec du dénivelé) , qui permet d’accéder sur les hauteurs d’Ozon afin de profiter d’un splendide panorama sur le Rhône. Puis une petite dégustation de vins locaux dans les vignes avec Lilian Bertrand.

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Domaine Lilian Bertrand 1085 Route des Vignes Ozon 07370 Ardèche Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 23 45 33 porte@dromardeche.fr

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English :

A hike of moderate difficulty (but with some ascent), which takes you to the heights of Arras/Rhône to enjoy a splendid panorama of the Rhône. Followed by local wine tasting in the vineyards with Christophe Bombrun.

L’événement Rando wine (domaine L. Bertrand) Ozon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche