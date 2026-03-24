Rando wine (domaine L. Bertrand) Domaine Lilian Bertrand Ozon
Rando wine (domaine L. Bertrand) Domaine Lilian Bertrand Ozon jeudi 23 juillet 2026.
Rando wine (domaine L. Bertrand)
Domaine Lilian Bertrand 1085 Route des Vignes Ozon Ardèche
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-23
Date(s) :
2026-07-23
Une randonnée de difficulté moyenne (mais avec du dénivelé) , qui permet d’accéder sur les hauteurs d’Ozon afin de profiter d’un splendide panorama sur le Rhône. Puis une petite dégustation de vins locaux dans les vignes avec Lilian Bertrand.
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Domaine Lilian Bertrand 1085 Route des Vignes Ozon 07370 Ardèche Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 23 45 33 porte@dromardeche.fr
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English :
A hike of moderate difficulty (but with some ascent), which takes you to the heights of Arras/Rhône to enjoy a splendid panorama of the Rhône. Followed by local wine tasting in the vineyards with Christophe Bombrun.
L’événement Rando wine (domaine L. Bertrand) Ozon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche