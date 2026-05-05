Philippsbourg

Randonnée à la découverte d’un château fort

Philippsbourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

16

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-13 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-13 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Balade avec pour objectif d’atteindre un des majestueux châteaux forts d’Alsace, taillé dans un gigantesque piton rocheux au sommet d’une montagne et dépassant la cime des arbres.

Je vous y conterai son histoire, celle de ses occupants et vous expliquerai l’utilité des différentes parties du château.

Randonnée jusqu’au château de Waldeck et dans ses environs 6km et 150m de dénivelé positif et négatifTout public

16 .

Philippsbourg 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 33 64 82 37 contact@equilibreausommet.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A walk with the aim of reaching one of Alsace’s majestic castles, carved out of a gigantic rocky outcrop at the top of a mountain and towering above the treetops.

I’ll tell you all about its history and occupants, and explain the purpose of the castle’s various parts.

Hike to Waldeck Castle and surrounding area: 6km, 150m ascent and descent

L’événement Randonnée à la découverte d’un château fort Philippsbourg a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE