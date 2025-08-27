RANDONNEE BOUCLE DES LACS DE NOHEDES AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 50 – 50 – 50

Début : 2025-08-27 09:30:00

fin : 2025-08-27

2025-08-27

Magnifique randonnée au sein de la Réserve Naturelle de Nohèdes autour d’une zone de toute beauté. 3 à 4h de marche, dénivelé + 400m, niveau facile. Prévoir le pique-nique.

Point de départ en altitude avec liaison en 4×4. Sortie limitée à 6 personnes, sur réservation.

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

English :

Magnificent hike in the heart of the Nohèdes Nature Reserve, around an area of outstanding beauty. 3 to 4 hours’ walking, altitude gain: 400m, easy level. Bring your own picnic.

Starting point at altitude with 4×4 link. Outing limited to 6 people, booking essential.

German :

Wunderschöne Wanderung im Naturreservat von Nohèdes rund um ein Gebiet von großer Schönheit. 3-4 Std. Wanderung, Höhenunterschied +: 400 m, leichtes Niveau. Ein Picknick vorsehen.

Hoch gelegener Ausgangspunkt mit Verbindung per 4×4. Ausflug auf 6 Personen beschränkt, Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Magnifica escursione nella Riserva Naturale di Nohèdes in un’area di straordinaria bellezza. da 3 a 4 ore di cammino, dislivello: 400 m, livello facile. Pranzo al sacco.

Punto di partenza in quota con collegamento 4×4. Limitato a 6 persone, prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Magnífica excursión en el Parque Natural de Nohèdes, en torno a una zona de una belleza excepcional. de 3 a 4 horas de marcha, desnivel: 400 m, nivel fácil. Almuerzo tipo picnic.

Punto de partida en altitud con enlace 4×4. Limitado a 6 personas, imprescindible reservar.

