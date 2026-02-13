Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI A VELO, SALLE ANDRE BEVILLE, THOUARS

Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI A VELO Samedi 23 mai, 09h00 SALLE ANDRE BEVILLE Deux-Sèvres

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-23T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-23T17:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-23T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-23T17:00:00+02:00

Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127061

SALLE ANDRE BEVILLE 26BIS BOULEVARD THIERS THOUARS 79100 Thouars Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « jean-claude.beville@orange.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://wwwthouars-cyclotourisme.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.thouars-cyclotourisme.fr »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127061 »}]

Organisation : THOUARS CYCLOTOURISME Mai à vélo