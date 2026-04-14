Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à vélo, SALLE DES REUNIONS, MONTIGNY-EN-CAMBRESIS
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à vélo, SALLE DES REUNIONS, MONTIGNY-EN-CAMBRESIS dimanche 3 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à vélo Dimanche 3 mai, 09h00 SALLE DES REUNIONS Nord
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-03T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-03T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-03T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-03T12:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127462
SALLE DES REUNIONS 59 RUE VOLTAIRE MONTIGNY-EN-CAMBRESIS 59225 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « email », « value »: « elisabeth.vandenbroucke@orange.fr »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127462 »}]
Organisation : MONTIGNY CYCLOTOURISME Mai à vélo