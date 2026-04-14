Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai a Vélo, SALLE TEAM TENNIS, FONTAINE-LES-GRES
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai a Vélo, SALLE TEAM TENNIS, FONTAINE-LES-GRES samedi 16 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai a Vélo Samedi 16 mai, 10h00 SALLE TEAM TENNIS Aube
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-16T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-16T16:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-16T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-16T16:30:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127476
SALLE TEAM TENNIS 33 BOULEVARD DORE FONTAINE-LES-GRES 10280 Aube Grand Est [{« type »: « email », « value »: « gerald.paillard@orange.fr »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127476 »}]
Organisation : AUDAX CLUB ESPOIR TROYES Mai à vélo