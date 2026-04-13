Randonnée cyclotouriste : Ronde des deux tours, GRANGE JEAN VERGNES, GOLFECH
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Ronde des deux tours, GRANGE JEAN VERGNES, GOLFECH dimanche 10 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Ronde des deux tours Dimanche 10 mai, 07h30 GRANGE JEAN VERGNES Tarn-et-Garonne
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-10T07:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-10T12:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-10T07:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-10T12:30:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127571
GRANGE JEAN VERGNES RUE DES ALARYS GOLFECH 82400 Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « gabalda.thierry@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://golfechveloclub.fr/ »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127571 »}]
Organisation : GOLFECH VELO CLUB Mai à vélo