Randonnée d’Automne à Nancy Nancy

Jardin Godron Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Depuis 1998, le Comité Départemental organise une randonnée citadine accompagnée et commentée dans la ville de Nancy.

Randonnée accompagnée et commentée en groupe de 2h30 à 3h00 sur le thème Balade à l’intérieur des anciennes fortifications . Départs libres. Inscriptions sur place. Collation chaude et froide à l’arrivée.Tout public

Jardin Godron Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Since 1998, the Comité Départemental has organized a guided and commented city walk in Nancy.

Guided and commented group hikes of 2h30 to 3h00 on the theme of Strolling inside the old fortifications . Free departures. Registration on site. Hot and cold snacks on arrival.

German :

Seit 1998 organisiert das Comité Départemental eine begleitete und kommentierte Stadtwanderung in der Stadt Nancy.

Begleitete und kommentierte Wanderung in Gruppen von 2,5 bis 3 Stunden mit dem Thema Balade à l’intérieur des anciennes fortifications . Abfahrt zur freien Verfügung. Anmeldungen vor Ort. Warmer und kalter Imbiss bei der Ankunft.

Italiano :

Dal 1998, il Comité Départemental organizza una passeggiata guidata e commentata nella città di Nancy.

Passeggiate guidate e commentate in gruppi da 2h30 a 3h00 sul tema Una passeggiata all’interno delle antiche fortificazioni . Partenze gratuite. Registrazione sul posto. Spuntini caldi e freddi all’arrivo.

Espanol :

Desde 1998, el Comité Départemental organiza un paseo guiado y comentado por la ciudad de Nancy.

Paseos guiados y comentados en grupos de 2h30 a 3h00 sobre el tema Un paseo por el interior de las antiguas fortificaciones . Salidas gratuitas. Inscripción in situ. Aperitivos calientes y fríos a la llegada.

