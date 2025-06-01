Randonnée des Fours – Châtignac, 1 juin 2025 08:30, Châtignac.

Charente

Randonnée des Fours place de la mairie Châtignac Charente

Début : 2025-06-01 08:30:00

fin : 2025-06-01

2025-06-01

Randonnée matinale conviviale à la découverte des anciens fours communaux en activité. L’occasion d’observer la cuisson traditionnelle de plats partagés ensuite lors du repas.

place de la mairie

Châtignac 16480 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 26 06 18 82

English :

A friendly morning walk to discover the old communal ovens still in use. An opportunity to observe the traditional cooking of dishes shared afterwards during the meal.

German :

Gesellige Wanderung am Morgen, um die alten, noch funktionierenden Gemeindeöfen zu entdecken. Sie haben die Gelegenheit, das traditionelle Kochen von Gerichten zu beobachten, die anschließend beim Essen geteilt werden.

Italiano :

Una simpatica passeggiata mattutina alla scoperta degli antichi forni comuni ancora in uso. Un’occasione per assistere alla cottura e alla condivisione dei piatti tradizionali durante il pranzo.

Espanol :

Un agradable paseo matinal para descubrir los antiguos hornos comunales aún en uso. Una oportunidad para ver cómo se cocinan los platos tradicionales y compartirlos durante el almuerzo.

