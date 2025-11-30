RANDONNÉE ÉQUESTRE Hameau de Labat Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

RANDONNÉE ÉQUESTRE

Hameau de Labat 185 Chemin d’Escaliron Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 45 – 45 – 45 EUR

45

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-30

fin : 2025-11-30

Date(s) :

2025-11-30

Vous avez votre propre cheval, partez en toute sérénité pour une boucle de 21km entre vallées, chemins forestiers et panoramas sur les Pyrénées.

Encadrement ATE.

Repas du midi inclus au restaurant.

Groupe limité à 8 cavaliers maximum (tarif ajustable si moins de cavalier).

Accueil de votre cheval possible la veille (7€/nuit, foin + eau compris). 45 .

Hameau de Labat 185 Chemin d’Escaliron Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesdestriersdestbertrand@gmail.com

English :

If you’ve got your own horse, you can set off on a 21km loop through valleys, forest paths and panoramic views of the Pyrenees.

German :

Sie haben Ihr eigenes Pferd, gehen Sie in aller Ruhe auf einen 21 km langen Rundweg zwischen Tälern, Waldwegen und Panoramablicken auf die Pyrenäen.

Italiano :

Se avete il vostro cavallo, potete partire in tutta tranquillità su un percorso di 21 km attraverso valli, sentieri forestali e viste panoramiche sui Pirenei.

Espanol :

Si tiene su propio caballo, puede emprender un circuito de 21 km a través de valles, caminos forestales y vistas panorámicas de los Pirineos.

