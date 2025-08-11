RANDONNEE GOURMANDE A CEILHES ET ROCOZELS Ceilhes-et-Rocozels

Tarif : – – 33 EUR

Randonnée gourmande à Ceilhes et Rocozels. Durée 3h + repas. Prix: 33 euros/pers. Inscriptions obligatoire 04 67 23 46 97 ou au 06 52 85 47 22

Avenue du lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 52 85 47 22

English :

Gourmet hike in Ceilhes and Rocozels. Duration 3h + meal. Price: 33 euros/pers. Registration required 04 67 23 46 97 or 06 52 85 47 22

German :

Gourmetwanderung in Ceilhes und Rocozels. Dauer: 3 Stunden + Mahlzeit. Preis: 33 Euro/Pers. Anmeldung erforderlich unter 04 67 23 46 97 oder 06 52 85 47 22

Italiano :

Passeggiata gastronomica a Ceilhes e Rocozels. Durata 3 ore + pasto. Prezzo: 33 euro/pers. Iscrizione obbligatoria 04 67 23 46 97 o 06 52 85 47 22

Espanol :

Paseo gastronómico por Ceilhes y Rocozels. Duración 3 horas + comida. Precio: 33 euros/persona. Inscripción obligatoria 04 67 23 46 97 o 06 52 85 47 22

