Randonnée Gourmande Brigueuil

Randonnée Gourmande

salle des fêates Brigueuil Charente

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-07-25

fin : 2025-07-25

Date(s) :

2025-07-25

rando gourmande avec repas à l’arrivée sur inscription, apéro offert. , 2 circuits: 5 km et 9 km,

salle des fêates Brigueuil 16420 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 43 88 21 27

English :

gourmet hike with meal on arrival on registration, aperitif offered. 2 circuits: 5 km and 9 km,

German :

gourmetwanderung mit Essen am Ziel (Anmeldung erforderlich), Aperitif wird angeboten. es gibt zwei Strecken: 5 km und 9 km,

Italiano :

escursione gourmet con pasto all’arrivo (iscrizione obbligatoria), bevande offerte. 2 circuiti: 5 km e 9 km,

Espanol :

excursión gastronómica con comida a la llegada (inscripción obligatoria), bebidas en oferta. 2 circuitos: 5 km y 9 km,

L’événement Randonnée Gourmande Brigueuil a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par Office de Tourisme Charente Limousine