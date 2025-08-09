Randonnée gourmande Florentin-la-Capelle

Randonnée gourmande Florentin-la-Capelle samedi 9 août 2025.

Randonnée gourmande

Florentin-la-Capelle Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-08-09

fin : 2025-08-09

Date(s) :

2025-08-09

Randonnée gourmande de 9 km. Départ à 9h à la bibliothèque (à côté de l’église), retour vers 14h.

Faible dénivelé 310m.

Renseignements au 06 43 90 54 19 .

Florentin-la-Capelle 12140 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 43 90 54 19

English :

9 km gourmet walk. Departure at 9 a.m. from the library (next to the church), return around 2 p.m.

German :

Gourmetwanderung von 9 km Länge. Start um 9 Uhr an der Bibliothek (neben der Kirche), Rückkehr gegen 14 Uhr.

Italiano :

Passeggiata gastronomica di 9 km. Partenza alle 9 dalla biblioteca (accanto alla chiesa), ritorno intorno alle 14.

Espanol :

Paseo gastronómico de 9 km. Salida a las 9 h de la biblioteca (junto a la iglesia), regreso hacia las 14 h.

L’événement Randonnée gourmande Florentin-la-Capelle a été mis à jour le 2025-07-31 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)