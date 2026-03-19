Randonnée guidée d’un château fort

Philippsbourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

18

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-04-06 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-06 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-06

Randonnée avec pour objectif d’atteindre un des majestueux châteaux forts des Vosges du Nord.

Je vous y conterai son histoire, celle de ses occupants et vous expliquerai l’utilité des différentes parties du château.Tout public

18 .

Philippsbourg 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 33 64 82 37

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A hike with the aim of reaching one of the majestic fortified castles of the Northern Vosges.

I’ll tell you all about the history of the castle and its occupants, and explain the purpose of the different parts of the castle.

L’événement Randonnée guidée d’un château fort Philippsbourg a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE