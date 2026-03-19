Randonnée guidée d’un château fort Philippsbourg
Randonnée guidée d’un château fort Philippsbourg lundi 6 avril 2026.
Randonnée guidée d’un château fort
Philippsbourg Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
18
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-04-06 14:00:00
fin : 2026-04-06 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-06
Randonnée avec pour objectif d’atteindre un des majestueux châteaux forts des Vosges du Nord.
Je vous y conterai son histoire, celle de ses occupants et vous expliquerai l’utilité des différentes parties du château.Tout public
18 .
Philippsbourg 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 33 64 82 37
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A hike with the aim of reaching one of the majestic fortified castles of the Northern Vosges.
I’ll tell you all about the history of the castle and its occupants, and explain the purpose of the different parts of the castle.
L’événement Randonnée guidée d’un château fort Philippsbourg a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE
Prochains événements à Philippsbourg (Moselle)
- Sentier d’excellence 3 autour des châteaux de waldeck et de falkenstein Philippsbourg Moselle — 1 mai 2026
- Au grès de l’eau Philippsbourg Moselle — 1 mai 2026
- Boucle des châteaux à cheval Philippsbourg Moselle — 1 mai 2026
- Le grand tour des châteaux Philippsbourg Moselle — 1 mai 2026
- Randonnée guidée d’un château fort Philippsbourg — 9 mai 2026