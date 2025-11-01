Randonnée La Laurent Brochard Neufchâtel-en-Saosnois

Randonnée La Laurent Brochard Neufchâtel-en-Saosnois samedi 1 novembre 2025.

Randonnée La Laurent Brochard

Parc de la Mairie Neufchâtel-en-Saosnois Sarthe

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 7 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-01 08:00:00
fin : 2025-11-01 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-11-01

́  »  » ̂ – – ( )
Samedi 1er novembre 2025
Départ libre entre 8h00 et 11h00 Circuits inédits à travers la forêt de Perseigne.
, , ,
7€ en ligne | 8€ sur place
,
4€ en ligne | 5€ sur place

7€ en ligne uniquement (Trace GPX)
Gratuit pour les -12 ans.
À l’arrivée Une bouteille de cidre Fournier offerte (dans la limite des stocks).
Inscriptions https://www.helloasso.com/associations/union-cycliste-mamers-neufchatel/evenements/la-laurent-brochard-2025-vtt-gravel-marche
✅ Informations complètes https://uc-mamers-saosnois.fr/…/la-laurent-brochard…
✅Règlement https://uc-mamers-saosnois.fr/…/reglement-randonnee-la…   .

Parc de la Mairie Neufchâtel-en-Saosnois 72600 Sarthe Pays de la Loire   contact@uc-mamers-saosnois.fr

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Randonnée La Laurent Brochard Neufchâtel-en-Saosnois a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par OT Maine Saosnois