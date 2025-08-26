RANDONNEE LES PORTES DU CANIGOU AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-08-26 09:30:00

Boucle par la forêt et le refuge de Mariailles en empruntant le mythique GR10. Environ 4h de marche, D + 600m, niveau assez difficile. Prévoir le pique-nique ou repas au refuge. Point de départ en altitude avec liaison en 4×4. Max 6 personnes, sur réservation.

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

English :

Loop through the forest and the Mariailles refuge, following the mythical GR10. Approx. 4 hours’ walking, D +: 600m, fairly difficult level. Bring your own picnic or meal at the refuge. Starting point at altitude with 4×4 link. Max 6 people, booking required.

German :

Rundwanderung durch den Wald und zur Mariailles-Hütte über den legendären GR10. Ca. 4h Wanderung, D +: 600m, ziemlich schwieriges Niveau. Picknick oder Mahlzeit in der Berghütte vorsehen. Hoch gelegener Ausgangspunkt mit Verbindung per 4×4. Max. 6 Personen, Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Escursione attraverso la foresta e il rifugio di Mariailles, seguendo il leggendario GR10. Circa 4 ore di cammino, D +: 600 m, livello abbastanza difficile. Portare il proprio picnic o mangiare al rifugio. Punto di partenza in quota con collegamento 4×4. Massimo 6 persone, prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Bucle por el bosque y el refugio de Mariailles, siguiendo el legendario GR10. Aproximadamente 4 horas de marcha, D +: 600 m, nivel bastante difícil. Llevar picnic o comida en el refugio. Punto de partida en altitud con enlace 4×4. Máximo 6 personas, reserva obligatoria.

