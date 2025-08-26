RANDONNEE LES PORTES DU CANIGOU AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades

RANDONNEE LES PORTES DU CANIGOU AVEC PASSCANIGO

RANDONNEE LES PORTES DU CANIGOU AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades mardi 26 août 2025.

RANDONNEE LES PORTES DU CANIGOU AVEC PASSCANIGO

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 40 – 40 –

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-26 09:30:00
fin : 2025-08-26

Date(s) :
2025-08-26

Boucle par la forêt et le refuge de Mariailles en empruntant le mythique GR10. Environ 4h de marche, D + 600m, niveau assez difficile. Prévoir le pique-nique ou repas au refuge. Point de départ en altitude avec liaison en 4×4. Max 6 personnes, sur réservation.
  .

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81  pass.canigo@gmail.com

English :

Loop through the forest and the Mariailles refuge, following the mythical GR10. Approx. 4 hours’ walking, D +: 600m, fairly difficult level. Bring your own picnic or meal at the refuge. Starting point at altitude with 4×4 link. Max 6 people, booking required.

German :

Rundwanderung durch den Wald und zur Mariailles-Hütte über den legendären GR10. Ca. 4h Wanderung, D +: 600m, ziemlich schwieriges Niveau. Picknick oder Mahlzeit in der Berghütte vorsehen. Hoch gelegener Ausgangspunkt mit Verbindung per 4×4. Max. 6 Personen, Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Escursione attraverso la foresta e il rifugio di Mariailles, seguendo il leggendario GR10. Circa 4 ore di cammino, D +: 600 m, livello abbastanza difficile. Portare il proprio picnic o mangiare al rifugio. Punto di partenza in quota con collegamento 4×4. Massimo 6 persone, prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Bucle por el bosque y el refugio de Mariailles, siguiendo el legendario GR10. Aproximadamente 4 horas de marcha, D +: 600 m, nivel bastante difícil. Llevar picnic o comida en el refugio. Punto de partida en altitud con enlace 4×4. Máximo 6 personas, reserva obligatoria.

L’événement RANDONNEE LES PORTES DU CANIGOU AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO