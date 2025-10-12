Randonnée Mensuelle Villefranche-de-Panat

Randonnée Mensuelle Villefranche-de-Panat dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Randonnée Mensuelle

Place du Marché Villefranche-de-Panat Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-10-12

fin : 2025-10-12

Date(s) :

2025-10-12

Départ 8h Place du Marché. Direction Bozouls avec Courir en Lévézou. Participation 3€ + 3€ covoiturage. Apportez votre gobelet. Licence FFRP obligatoire ! Renseignements au 06 48 75 43 00

.

Place du Marché Villefranche-de-Panat 12430 Aveyron Occitanie

English :

Start 8am Place du Marché. Direction Bozouls with Courir en Lévézou. Participation: 3? + 3? car-pooling. Bring your cup. FFRP license required! Information on 06 48 75 43 00

German :

Abfahrt 8 Uhr Place du Marché. Richtung Bozouls mit Courir en Lévézou. Teilnahmegebühr: 3? + 3? für Fahrgemeinschaften. Bringen Sie Ihren Becher mit. Eine FFRP-Lizenz ist Pflicht! Informationen unter 06 48 75 43 00

Italiano :

Inizio ore 8 Place du Marché. Partenza per Bozouls con Courir en Lévézou. Partecipazione: 3? + 3? in car-pooling. Portate la vostra tazza. È richiesta la licenza FFRP! Informazioni al numero 06 48 75 43 00

Espanol :

Salida a las 8h Place du Marché. Salida hacia Bozouls con Courir en Lévézou. Participación: 3? + 3? en coche compartido. Trae tu taza. Licencia FFRP obligatoria Información en el 06 48 75 43 00

L’événement Randonnée Mensuelle Villefranche-de-Panat a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)