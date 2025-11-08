Randonnée nocturne Barby

Randonnée nocturne Barby samedi 8 novembre 2025.

Randonnée nocturne

Ecuries d’Orcières Barby Ardennes

Rendez-vous à 17h30 Restauration sur réservation Places limitées à 40 personnes. Réservation jusqu’au 25 octobre

Ecuries d’Orcières Barby 08300 Ardennes Grand Est +33 6 33 08 67 87

English :

Meeting at 5:30pm Catering on reservation Places limited to 40 people. Reservations until October 25

German :

Treffpunkt um 17:30 Uhr Verpflegung auf Vorbestellung Plätze auf 40 Personen begrenzt. Reservierung bis zum 25. Oktober

Italiano :

Ritrovo alle 17.30 Ristorazione su prenotazione Posti limitati a 40 persone. Prenotazione obbligatoria entro il 25 ottobre

Espanol :

Reunión a las 17.30 h Catering previo acuerdo Plazas limitadas a 40 personas. Reserva obligatoria antes del 25 de octubre

