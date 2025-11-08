Randonnée nocturne Barby
Randonnée nocturne Barby samedi 8 novembre 2025.
Randonnée nocturne
Ecuries d’Orcières Barby Ardennes
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-11-08
fin : 2025-11-08
2025-11-08
Rendez-vous à 17h30 Restauration sur réservation Places limitées à 40 personnes. Réservation jusqu’au 25 octobre
.
Ecuries d’Orcières Barby 08300 Ardennes Grand Est +33 6 33 08 67 87
English :
Meeting at 5:30pm Catering on reservation Places limited to 40 people. Reservations until October 25
German :
Treffpunkt um 17:30 Uhr Verpflegung auf Vorbestellung Plätze auf 40 Personen begrenzt. Reservierung bis zum 25. Oktober
Italiano :
Ritrovo alle 17.30 Ristorazione su prenotazione Posti limitati a 40 persone. Prenotazione obbligatoria entro il 25 ottobre
Espanol :
Reunión a las 17.30 h Catering previo acuerdo Plazas limitadas a 40 personas. Reserva obligatoria antes del 25 de octubre
