Randonnée nocturne naturaliste Saint-Laurent-en-Royans
Randonnée nocturne naturaliste Saint-Laurent-en-Royans dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Randonnée nocturne naturaliste
Place de la Mairie Saint-Laurent-en-Royans Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-12 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-12
Randonnée nocturne naturaliste avec François Arod de la LPO.
Annulée en cas de mauvais temps.
.
Place de la Mairie Saint-Laurent-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 48 65 06
English :
Night-time nature walk with François Arod from the LPO.
Cancelled in case of bad weather.
German :
Naturkundliche Nachtwanderung mit François Arod vom LPO.
Wird bei schlechtem Wetter abgesagt.
Italiano :
Passeggiata notturna nella natura con François Arod dell’LPO.
Annullata in caso di maltempo.
Espanol :
Paseo nocturno por la naturaleza con François Arod de la LPO.
Cancelado en caso de mal tiempo.
L’événement Randonnée nocturne naturaliste Saint-Laurent-en-Royans a été mis à jour le 2025-08-13 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme