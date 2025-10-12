Randonnée nocturne naturaliste Saint-Laurent-en-Royans

Randonnée nocturne naturaliste Saint-Laurent-en-Royans dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Randonnée nocturne naturaliste

Place de la Mairie Saint-Laurent-en-Royans Drôme

Début : 2025-10-12 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-12 21:00:00

2025-10-12

Randonnée nocturne naturaliste avec François Arod de la LPO.

Annulée en cas de mauvais temps.

Place de la Mairie Saint-Laurent-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 48 65 06

English :

Night-time nature walk with François Arod from the LPO.

Cancelled in case of bad weather.

German :

Naturkundliche Nachtwanderung mit François Arod vom LPO.

Wird bei schlechtem Wetter abgesagt.

Italiano :

Passeggiata notturna nella natura con François Arod dell’LPO.

Annullata in caso di maltempo.

Espanol :

Paseo nocturno por la naturaleza con François Arod de la LPO.

Cancelado en caso de mal tiempo.

