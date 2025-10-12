Randonnée Octobre rose + repas Lusignac
Randonnée Octobre rose + repas Lusignac dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Randonnée Octobre rose + repas
Lusignac Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-12
fin : 2025-10-12
Date(s) :
2025-10-12
Venez marcher 5 kms Participation 2€ suivi d’un pot de l’amitié offert par la mairie
Repas soupe / jambon à la broche / dessert / vin compris 18€ adulte 5€ enfant
Venez marcher 5 kms Participation 2€ suivi d’un pot de l’amitié offert par la mairie
Repas soupe / jambon à la broche / dessert / vin compris 18€ adulte 5€ enfant .
Lusignac 24320 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 78 32 86 60
English : Randonnée Octobre rose + repas
Come and walk 5 kms Participation 2? followed by a « pot de l’amitié » offered by the town hall
Meal: soup / ham on the spit / dessert / wine included 18? adult 5? child
German : Randonnée Octobre rose + repas
Gehen Sie 5 kms Teilnahme 2? gefolgt von einem Freundschaftsumtrunk, der vom Bürgermeister angeboten wird
Mahlzeit: Suppe / Schinken am Spieß / Dessert / Wein inklusive 18? erwachsene 5? kinder
Italiano :
Venite a fare una passeggiata di 5 km Partecipazione 2? seguita da un aperitivo offerto dal Comune
Pasto: zuppa / prosciutto allo spiedo / dessert / vino incluso 18? adulti 5? bambini
Espanol : Randonnée Octobre rose + repas
Ven a caminar 5 kms Participación 2? seguido de una bebida amistosa ofrecida por el Ayuntamiento
Comida: sopa / jamón al espeto / postre / vino incluido 18? adulto 5? niño
L’événement Randonnée Octobre rose + repas Lusignac a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par Val de Dronne