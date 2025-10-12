Randonnée Octobre rose + repas Lusignac

dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Randonnée Octobre rose + repas

Lusignac Dordogne

Début : 2025-10-12

fin : 2025-10-12

2025-10-12

Venez marcher 5 kms Participation 2€ suivi d’un pot de l’amitié offert par la mairie

Repas soupe / jambon à la broche / dessert / vin compris 18€ adulte 5€ enfant

Lusignac 24320 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 78 32 86 60

English : Randonnée Octobre rose + repas

Come and walk 5 kms Participation 2? followed by a « pot de l’amitié » offered by the town hall

Meal: soup / ham on the spit / dessert / wine included 18? adult 5? child

German : Randonnée Octobre rose + repas

Gehen Sie 5 kms Teilnahme 2? gefolgt von einem Freundschaftsumtrunk, der vom Bürgermeister angeboten wird

Mahlzeit: Suppe / Schinken am Spieß / Dessert / Wein inklusive 18? erwachsene 5? kinder

Italiano :

Venite a fare una passeggiata di 5 km Partecipazione 2? seguita da un aperitivo offerto dal Comune

Pasto: zuppa / prosciutto allo spiedo / dessert / vino incluso 18? adulti 5? bambini

Espanol : Randonnée Octobre rose + repas

Ven a caminar 5 kms Participación 2? seguido de una bebida amistosa ofrecida por el Ayuntamiento

Comida: sopa / jamón al espeto / postre / vino incluido 18? adulto 5? niño

