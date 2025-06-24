Randonnée pédestre à Aumale Liberty Fitness Aumale 24 juin 2025 18:30

Seine-Maritime

Randonnée pédestre à Aumale Liberty Fitness 5 Boulevard Victor Hugo Aumale Seine-Maritime

Début : 2025-06-24 18:30:00

fin : 2025-08-19 19:30:00

2025-06-24

2025-07-01

2025-07-08

2025-07-15

2025-07-22

2025-07-29

2025-08-12

2025-08-19

2025-08-26

2025-09-02

Pour le plus grand bonheur des amoureux de la marche, la salle de sport d’Aumale LIBERTY FITNESS propose des départs de randonnées pédestres tous les mardis de cet été.

Départ à 18h30 à Liberty Fitness (5 rue Boulevard Victor Hugo)

Durée 1h00 Ouvert à tous et gratuit pour les adhérents 1.00€ pour les non-adhérents

Pot offert à l’arrivée Sous condition de la météo et des congés.

Infos 02 35 17 04 27 liberty.fitness@orange.fr

Liberty Fitness 5 Boulevard Victor Hugo

Aumale 76390 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 35 17 04 27 liberty.fitness@orange.fr

English : Randonnée pédestre à Aumale

To the delight of walking enthusiasts, Aumale gym LIBERTY FITNESS is offering hiking departures every Tuesday this summer.

Departure at 6.30pm at Liberty Fitness (5 rue Boulevard Victor Hugo)

Duration: 1h00 Open to all and free for members 1.00? for non-members

Drinks offered on arrival Subject to weather and vacations.

Info: 02 35 17 04 27 liberty.fitness@orange.fr

German :

Zur Freude aller Wanderfreunde bietet das Fitnessstudio in Aumale LIBERTY FITNESS in diesem Sommer jeden Dienstag Starts von Wandertouren an.

Start um 18:30 Uhr bei Liberty Fitness (5 rue Boulevard Victor Hugo)

Dauer: 1.00 Uhr Für alle offen und kostenlos für Mitglieder 1,00 ? für Nicht-Mitglieder

Kostenloser Umtrunk bei der Ankunft Abhängig vom Wetter und den Feiertagen.

Infos: 02 35 17 04 27 liberty.fitness@orange.fr

Italiano :

La palestra Aumale LIBERTY FITNESS propone ogni martedì di quest’estate dei tour a piedi.

Inizio alle 18.30 presso Liberty Fitness (5 rue Boulevard Victor Hugo)

Durata: 1h00 Aperto a tutti e gratuito per i soci 1,00? per i non soci

Bevande offerte all’arrivo Soggetto a condizioni meteorologiche e festive.

Informazioni: 02 35 17 04 27 liberty.fitness@orange.fr

Espanol :

El gimnasio LIBERTY FITNESS de Aumale ofrece visitas guiadas a pie todos los martes del verano.

Salida a las 18.30 h en Liberty Fitness (5 rue Boulevard Victor Hugo)

Duración: 1h00 Abierto a todos y gratuito para los socios 1,00? para los no socios

Bebidas ofrecidas a la llegada Sujeto a condiciones meteorológicas y días festivos.

Información: 02 35 17 04 27 liberty.fitness@orange.fr

