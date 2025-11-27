Randonnée pédestre à Romorantin-Lanthenay Romorantin-Lanthenay
Romorantin-Lanthenay Loir-et-Cher
Gratuit
0
Gratuit
Début : Dimanche 2026-01-18
Organisée par le Comité de la Ratière. 3 parcours 9, 17 et 20 km. Chiens acceptés, tenus en laisse.
Romorantin-Lanthenay 41200 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 63 44 12 12
English :
Organized by the Comité de la Ratière. 3 routes: 9, 17 and 20 km. Dogs welcome, on leash.
