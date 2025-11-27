Randonnée pédestre à Romorantin-Lanthenay

Romorantin-Lanthenay Loir-et-Cher

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-01-18

fin : 2026-01-18

Date(s) :

2026-01-18

Organisée par le Comité de la Ratière. 3 parcours 9, 17 et 20 km. Chiens acceptés, tenus en laisse.

Organisée par le Comité de la Ratière. 3 parcours 9, 17 et 20 km. Chiens acceptés, tenus en laisse. 0 .

Romorantin-Lanthenay 41200 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 63 44 12 12

English :

Organized by the Comité de la Ratière. 3 routes: 9, 17 and 20 km. Dogs welcome, on leash.

L’événement Randonnée pédestre à Romorantin-Lanthenay Romorantin-Lanthenay a été mis à jour le 2025-11-27 par ADT41