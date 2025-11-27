Randonnée pédestre à Villefranche-sur-Cher Villefranche-sur-Cher
Villefranche-sur-Cher Loir-et-Cher
Tarif : – –
Date :
Début : Dimanche 2026-01-11
fin : 2026-01-11
Date(s) :
2026-01-11
Randonnée pédestre à Villefranche-sur-Cher. Randonnée des rondiaux organisée par Villefranche d’ici et d’ailleurs. 3 parcours 8, 13 et 19 km départ de 7:30 à 9:30.
Villefranche-sur-Cher 41200 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 14 23 60 07
English :
Hiking in Villefranche-sur-Cher. Randonnée des rondiaux organized by Villefranche d’ici et d’ailleurs. 3 routes: 8, 13 and 19 km departure from 7:30 to 9:30.
