Randonnée pédestre mairie Dunières

Participez à une belle action solidaire en rejoignant la randonnée organisée au profit de la gymnastique après cancer. 3 circuits pédestres proposés pour tous les niveaux 7 km, 14 km, 22 km. RDV à partir de 7h30 à la salle annexe de la mairie

English :

Take part in a wonderful act of solidarity by joining the hike organized in aid of gymnastics after cancer. 3 walking circuits for all levels: 7 km, 14 km, 22 km. Meeting point from 7.30 a.m. at the town hall annexe

German :

Nehmen Sie an einer schönen solidarischen Aktion teil und schließen Sie sich der Wanderung an, die zugunsten der Krebsgymnastik organisiert wird. es werden 3 Wanderstrecken für alle Niveaus angeboten: 7 km, 14 km, 22 km. Treffpunkt: ab 7:30 Uhr im Nebenraum des Rathauses

Italiano :

Partecipate a un meraviglioso atto di solidarietà unendovi alla camminata organizzata a favore della ginnastica dopo il cancro. 3 percorsi per tutti i livelli: 7 km, 14 km, 22 km. Ritrovo dalle 7.30 presso il municipio

Espanol :

Participe en un maravilloso acto de solidaridad uniéndose a la marcha organizada a favor de la gimnasia después del cáncer. 3 recorridos a pie para todos los niveles: 7 km, 14 km, 22 km. Punto de encuentro a partir de las 7h30 en el ayuntamiento

