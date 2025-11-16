Randonnée pédestre mairie Dunières
Randonnée pédestre mairie Dunières dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
Randonnée pédestre
mairie Place de l’hôtel de Ville Dunières Haute-Loire
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 9 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-11-16
fin : 2025-11-16
Date(s) :
2025-11-16
Participez à une belle action solidaire en rejoignant la randonnée organisée au profit de la gymnastique après cancer. 3 circuits pédestres proposés pour tous les niveaux 7 km, 14 km, 22 km. RDV à partir de 7h30 à la salle annexe de la mairie
.
mairie Place de l’hôtel de Ville Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr
English :
Take part in a wonderful act of solidarity by joining the hike organized in aid of gymnastics after cancer. 3 walking circuits for all levels: 7 km, 14 km, 22 km. Meeting point from 7.30 a.m. at the town hall annexe
German :
Nehmen Sie an einer schönen solidarischen Aktion teil und schließen Sie sich der Wanderung an, die zugunsten der Krebsgymnastik organisiert wird. es werden 3 Wanderstrecken für alle Niveaus angeboten: 7 km, 14 km, 22 km. Treffpunkt: ab 7:30 Uhr im Nebenraum des Rathauses
Italiano :
Partecipate a un meraviglioso atto di solidarietà unendovi alla camminata organizzata a favore della ginnastica dopo il cancro. 3 percorsi per tutti i livelli: 7 km, 14 km, 22 km. Ritrovo dalle 7.30 presso il municipio
Espanol :
Participe en un maravilloso acto de solidaridad uniéndose a la marcha organizada a favor de la gimnasia después del cáncer. 3 recorridos a pie para todos los niveles: 7 km, 14 km, 22 km. Punto de encuentro a partir de las 7h30 en el ayuntamiento
L’événement Randonnée pédestre Dunières a été mis à jour le 2025-01-21 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme