Randonnée pédestre – foyer municipal Échillais, 7 juin 2025 18:00, Échillais.
Charente-Maritime
Randonnée pédestre foyer municipal 5 rue de l'Église place Uettingen Échillais Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16 EUR
Adultes
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-07 18:00:00
fin : 2025-06-07 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-07
Randonnée semi-nocturne avec 5 arrêts repas en cours de route.
foyer municipal 5 rue de l’Église place Uettingen
Échillais 17620 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 32 19 36 ape.echillais@laposte.net
English : Walking tour
Semi-night hike with 5 meal stops along the way.
German : Wandern
Halbnacht-Wanderung mit 5 Verpflegungsstationen auf dem Weg.
Italiano : Randonnée pédestre
Camminata di mezza notte con 5 soste per il pranzo lungo il percorso.
Espanol : Randonnée pédestre
Caminata de media noche con 5 paradas para almorzar en ruta.
