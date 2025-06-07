Randonnée pédestre – foyer municipal Échillais, 7 juin 2025 18:00, Échillais.

Charente-Maritime

Randonnée pédestre foyer municipal 5 rue de l’Église place Uettingen Échillais Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16 EUR

Adultes

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-07 18:00:00

fin : 2025-06-07 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-07

Randonnée semi-nocturne avec 5 arrêts repas en cours de route.

.

foyer municipal 5 rue de l’Église place Uettingen

Échillais 17620 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 32 19 36 ape.echillais@laposte.net

English : Walking tour

Semi-night hike with 5 meal stops along the way.

German : Wandern

Halbnacht-Wanderung mit 5 Verpflegungsstationen auf dem Weg.

Italiano : Randonnée pédestre

Camminata di mezza notte con 5 soste per il pranzo lungo il percorso.

Espanol : Randonnée pédestre

Caminata de media noche con 5 paradas para almorzar en ruta.

L’événement Randonnée pédestre Échillais a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan