Randonnée philosophique Aubeterre-sur-Dronne 5 juillet 2025

Charente

Randonnée philosophique 3 Rue Barbecane Aubeterre-sur-Dronne Charente

Tarif : – –

Date :

Début : 2025-07-05

fin : 2025-07-05

Date(s) :

2025-07-05

Repartez sur les sentiers dérobés, et autres lieux insolites d’Aubeterre pour PHILOSOPHER AVEC LES VIVANTS, en compagnie de deux enseignants en philosophie et mathématique, et d’un linguiste.

3 Rue Barbecane

Aubeterre-sur-Dronne 16390 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 76 83 18 82 contact@aubeterrelibrairie.com

English : Randonnée philosophique

Set off along the hidden paths and other unusual places of Aubeterre to PHILOSOPHERE WITH THE LIVING, in the company of two philosophy and mathematics teachers and a linguist.

German : Randonnée philosophique

Begeben Sie sich wieder auf die versteckten Pfade und andere ungewöhnliche Orte in Aubeterre, um MIT DEN LEBENDIGEN zu PHILOSOPHIEREN, in Begleitung von zwei Lehrern für Philosophie und Mathematik und einem Linguisten.

Italiano : Randonnée philosophique

Percorrete i sentieri nascosti e altri luoghi insoliti di Aubeterre per FILOSOFIA CON I VIVI, in compagnia di due insegnanti di filosofia e matematica e di un linguista.

Espanol : Randonnée philosophique

Recorra los senderos escondidos y otros lugares insólitos de Aubeterre para FILOSOFAR CON LOS VIVOS, en compañía de dos profesores de filosofía y matemáticas, y de un lingüista.

L’événement Randonnée philosophique Aubeterre-sur-Dronne a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente