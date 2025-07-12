RANDONNEE PIC DU MADRES AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades 12 juillet 2025 08:00

Ascension d’un sommet emblématique des Pyrénées catalanes, vue panoramique sur le Canigou, le Carllit et les lacs de Nohèdes. Parcours idéal pour observer la faune sauvage. Environ 6h de marche, dénivelé + 800m, niveau difficile. Prévoir le pique-nique.

Point de départ en altitude avec liaison en 4×4. Sortie limitée à 6 personnes, sur réservation.

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

English :

Climb an emblematic peak in the Catalan Pyrenees, with panoramic views of the Canigou, Carllit and Nohèdes lakes. Ideal for wildlife watching. Approx. 6 hrs walk, altitude gain 800 m, difficult level. Please bring a picnic.

Starting point at altitude with 4×4 link. Outing limited to 6 people, booking required.

German :

Besteigung eines symbolträchtigen Gipfels der katalanischen Pyrenäen. Panoramablick auf den Canigou, den Carllit und die Seen von Nohèdes. Ideale Strecke zur Beobachtung von Wildtieren. Ca. 6 Std. Wanderung, Höhenunterschied +: 800 m, Schwierigkeitsgrad: schwer. Ein Picknick vorsehen.

Hoch gelegener Ausgangspunkt mit Verbindung im 4×4. Ausflug auf 6 Personen beschränkt, Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Salite su una cima emblematica dei Pirenei catalani, con vista panoramica sui laghi Canigou, Carllit e Nohèdes. Ideale per l’osservazione della fauna selvatica. Circa 6 ore di cammino, dislivello: 800 m, livello difficile. Pranzo al sacco.

Punto di partenza in quota con collegamento 4×4. Limitato a 6 persone, prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Suba a un pico emblemático de los Pirineos catalanes, con vistas panorámicas de los lagos Canigou, Carllit y Nohèdes. Ideal para la observación de la fauna. Aproximadamente 6 horas de marcha, desnivel: 800 m, nivel difícil. Almuerzo tipo picnic.

Punto de partida en altitud con enlace 4×4. Limitado a 6 personas, imprescindible reservar.

