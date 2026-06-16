La Bastide

RANDONNÉE PINOSA, DES PATRIMOINES NATUREL, MINIER ET CULTUREL EN PLEINE MONTAGNE !

Col de Palomère La Bastide Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-07-21 09:30:00

fin : 2026-07-28 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04 2026-08-11 2026-08-18

Partez à la découverte du site de Pinosa et de plus de deux mille ans d’histoire métallurgique au cœur des paysages préservés du Haut Vallespir. Une randonnée accessible à tous, entre patrimoine minier, nature et panoramas d’exception.

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Col de Palomère La Bastide 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 59 08 73 25

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English :

Set out to explore the Pinosa site and discover more than two thousand years of metallurgical history in the heart of the unspoiled landscapes of the Haut Vallespir. A hike accessible to everyone, combining mining heritage, nature, and exceptional panoramic views.

L’événement RANDONNÉE PINOSA, DES PATRIMOINES NATUREL, MINIER ET CULTUREL EN PLEINE MONTAGNE ! La Bastide a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR