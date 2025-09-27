Randonnée Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut

Salle polyvalent de la Mairie de St Restitut Saint-Restitut Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Début : 2025-09-27 08:00:00
fin : 2025-09-27 12:00:00

2025-09-27

Randonnées pédestres. Prévoir tenue adaptée à la marche.
Salle polyvalent de la Mairie de St Restitut Saint-Restitut 26130 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 86 35 36 76 

English :

Hiking tours. Please bring suitable walking clothes.

German :

Wanderungen zu Fuß. Angemessene Kleidung zum Wandern mitbringen.

Italiano :

Escursioni a piedi. Portate con voi un abbigliamento adatto alle passeggiate.

Espanol :

Excursiones a pie. Lleve ropa adecuada para caminar.

L’événement Randonnée Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par Office de Tourisme Drôme Sud Provence