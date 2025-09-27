Randonnée Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut
Salle polyvalent de la Mairie de St Restitut Saint-Restitut Drôme
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Début : 2025-09-27 08:00:00
fin : 2025-09-27 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-27
Randonnées pédestres. Prévoir tenue adaptée à la marche.
+33 6 86 35 36 76
English :
Hiking tours. Please bring suitable walking clothes.
German :
Wanderungen zu Fuß. Angemessene Kleidung zum Wandern mitbringen.
Italiano :
Escursioni a piedi. Portate con voi un abbigliamento adatto alle passeggiate.
Espanol :
Excursiones a pie. Lleve ropa adecuada para caminar.
