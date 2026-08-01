Informations pratiques

Ambernac

Randonnée semi nocturne

salle des fêtes Ambernac Charente

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

6 12 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-08 18:30:00

fin : 2026-08-08 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-08

Randonnée semi nocturne avec une transhumance sur une partie du circuit suivi d’un buffet servi à la salle des fêtes communale.

Le plus grand circuit fait 10,5 km et le petit circuit fait 6 km

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salle des fêtes Ambernac 16490 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 32 59 44 07 vanessa.chardat@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A semi-night hike featuring a transhumance along part of the trail, followed by a buffet served at the community hall.

The longer trail is 10.5 km, and the shorter trail is 6 km.

L’événement Randonnée semi nocturne Ambernac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par Office de Tourisme Charente Limousine