Randonnée semi nocturne Ambernac
samedi 8 août 2026 · Ambernac
Informations pratiques
Ambernac
Randonnée semi nocturne
salle des fêtes Ambernac Charente
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR
6 12 ans
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 18:30:00
fin : 2026-08-08 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Randonnée semi nocturne avec une transhumance sur une partie du circuit suivi d’un buffet servi à la salle des fêtes communale.
Le plus grand circuit fait 10,5 km et le petit circuit fait 6 km
.
salle des fêtes Ambernac 16490 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 32 59 44 07 vanessa.chardat@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A semi-night hike featuring a transhumance along part of the trail, followed by a buffet served at the community hall.
The longer trail is 10.5 km, and the shorter trail is 6 km.
L’événement Randonnée semi nocturne Ambernac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par Office de Tourisme Charente Limousine