Informations pratiques

Saint-Avit

Randonnée semi-nocturne gourmande

Saint-Avit Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Venez nombreux participer à ce nouveau mode de randonnée ponctuée d’étapes gourmandes le tout au crépuscule!

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Saint-Avit 16210 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 40 90 93 fransylvain@yahoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

We hope to see many of you come out to enjoy this new type of hike, featuring gourmet stops along the way—all at dusk!

L’événement Randonnée semi-nocturne gourmande Saint-Avit a été mis à jour le 2026-08-26 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente