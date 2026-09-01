Randonnée semi-nocturne gourmande Saint-Avit
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Saint-Avit
Informations pratiques
Saint-Avit
Randonnée semi-nocturne gourmande
Saint-Avit Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 18:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Venez nombreux participer à ce nouveau mode de randonnée ponctuée d’étapes gourmandes le tout au crépuscule!
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Saint-Avit 16210 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 40 90 93 fransylvain@yahoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
We hope to see many of you come out to enjoy this new type of hike, featuring gourmet stops along the way—all at dusk!
L’événement Randonnée semi-nocturne gourmande Saint-Avit a été mis à jour le 2026-08-26 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente